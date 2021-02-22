4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Are these women getting lost..

‘Are these women getting lost in the system?’: Neil Breen shocked by violent fire

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Domestic Violence
Article image for ‘Are these women getting lost in the system?’: Neil Breen shocked by violent fire

The Browns Plains townhouse fire that killed two people has led Neil Breen to ask if Queensland’s failing victims of domestic violence.

Police and emergency services were called to the townhouse on Moyla Street in the early hours of Monday morning, responding to the fire.

The remains of two people were recovered from inside the damaged residence, believed to be Doreen Langham and her ex-partner Gary Hely.

“Somehow this AVO she’s taken out against him didn’t work,” said Neil. “Was anyone checking on her?”

“We have to ask ourselves the question: are these women getting lost in the system?

“Domestic violence, the death of this poor woman at the hands of this guy, it’s simply not good enough in a sophisticated society like ours.

“It is truly, truly shocking.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
CrimeNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873