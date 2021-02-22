‘Are these women getting lost in the system?’: Neil Breen shocked by violent fire

The Browns Plains townhouse fire that killed two people has led Neil Breen to ask if Queensland’s failing victims of domestic violence.

Police and emergency services were called to the townhouse on Moyla Street in the early hours of Monday morning, responding to the fire.

The remains of two people were recovered from inside the damaged residence, believed to be Doreen Langham and her ex-partner Gary Hely.

“Somehow this AVO she’s taken out against him didn’t work,” said Neil. “Was anyone checking on her?”

“We have to ask ourselves the question: are these women getting lost in the system?

“Domestic violence, the death of this poor woman at the hands of this guy, it’s simply not good enough in a sophisticated society like ours.

“It is truly, truly shocking.”

