4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Are end of financial year sales as appealing in 2021?

5 hours ago
Bill McDonald
EOFYMarketing FocusRetail
Article image for Are end of financial year sales as appealing in 2021?

End of financial year sales are in full swing, with retailers looking to lure customers in to grab a bargain.

But 4BC Drive fill-in host Bill McDonald questioned if they still cause the same excitement and frenzy.

Managing director of Marketing Focus, Barry Urquhart, says the timing is largely irrelevant to consumers.

“This year I can say that many people, because of the consequences of COVID, they are going to have a tax problem and they are going to say I don’t need to change my buying pattern, I am going to now determine when I buy,” he said.

“In terms of consumers and businesses lead times for decision are being made to a lot nearer to the time the are going to actually buy and consume the product.”

Press PLAY below to hear his insights below

Image: iStock

Bill McDonald
LifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873