Are end of financial year sales as appealing in 2021?

End of financial year sales are in full swing, with retailers looking to lure customers in to grab a bargain.

But 4BC Drive fill-in host Bill McDonald questioned if they still cause the same excitement and frenzy.

Managing director of Marketing Focus, Barry Urquhart, says the timing is largely irrelevant to consumers.

“This year I can say that many people, because of the consequences of COVID, they are going to have a tax problem and they are going to say I don’t need to change my buying pattern, I am going to now determine when I buy,” he said.

“In terms of consumers and businesses lead times for decision are being made to a lot nearer to the time the are going to actually buy and consume the product.”

Press PLAY below to hear his insights below

Image: iStock