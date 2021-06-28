Are end of financial year sales as appealing in 2021?
End of financial year sales are in full swing, with retailers looking to lure customers in to grab a bargain.
But 4BC Drive fill-in host Bill McDonald questioned if they still cause the same excitement and frenzy.
Managing director of Marketing Focus, Barry Urquhart, says the timing is largely irrelevant to consumers.
“This year I can say that many people, because of the consequences of COVID, they are going to have a tax problem and they are going to say I don’t need to change my buying pattern, I am going to now determine when I buy,” he said.
“In terms of consumers and businesses lead times for decision are being made to a lot nearer to the time the are going to actually buy and consume the product.”
Press PLAY below to hear his insights below
Image: iStock