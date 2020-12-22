4BC
Applications open for coolest jobs in Southern Hemisphere

11 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Antarctica
Article image for Applications open for coolest jobs in Southern Hemisphere

The Australian Antarctic Program has opened applications for the 2021-2022 season and is seeking skilled and resilient applicants with strong work ethics.  

Among the intake are openings for electricians, diesel mechanics and plumbers to apply their skills in a breathtaking corner of the earth.

“We’re looking for a range of people across not only trades but field training right through to bureau of meteorology,” said Matt Ryan, the Aerodrome Manager of the blue ice runway Wilkins Aerodrome, Antarctica.

Mr Ryan said working in Antarctica can be a tough but unique challenge even for tasks as small as melting snow for drinking water.

“There’s so many aspects to this experience that are just so difficult to describe; it’s challenging, it’s impossible, it’s achievable and rewarding all in the same instance.”

“If you like doing things that are outside the box … head to the website and take a look and if you think you might be keen, just have a go!”

Press PLAY below to hear more.

Image: Getty Images

LifestyleTravel
