Apology accepted: Attorney-General backs Premier after ICAC bombshell

Attorney-General Mark Speakman has rejected suggestions there’s a threat to Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s leadership, amid the ICAC bombshell.

It was revealed yesterday she had a “close personal relationship” with disgraced Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire.

The Premier today said she doesn’t blame her colleagues for being “shocked and disappointed”.

But Mr Speakman told Deborah Knight people “understood her regret” and it was important to move on.

Asked if he and his colleagues accepted her apology, he said she had their “full support”.

“Yes we will accept that apology … I am not aware of any colleague who has not [accepted her apology].”

He denied he was next in line to take on the top job.

“No one is organising numbers, we are behind Gladys.

“I don’t believe she is going anywhere.”

