ANZAC Day: Australians to honour war veterans from home

Australians prepare to commemorate ANZAC Day at home after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of services across the country.

People around the country will hold services at home, lighting up the dawn with candles and individual renditions of The Last Post.

NSW RSL Acting President Ray James told Alan Jones people can listen to the dawn service from the Australian War Memorial.

“The RSL is supporting and encouraging everyone to stand in their driveways or their balconies, their living rooms.”

Victoria Cross recipient Daniel Keighran repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire during a fierce battle in Afghanistan, in order to draw attention away from an Australian soldier who needed urgent medical attention.

“ANZAC Day is coming up tomorrow and it’s a time for me to remember mates that are no longer with me anymore.

“ANZAC Day is a time for me to check-in, see how people are.”

Former Australian Defence Force member Catherine McGregor was the highest-ranking transgender military officer in the world.

She reflects on the sacrifices of our war veterans with Alan Jones.

Image: Getty