Anti-masker engages human rights lawyer in dispute with grocer

A man angered by being asked to wear a mask by workers in a grocery store has now engaged a human rights lawyers over the altercation.

Bruce Hollett, who owns three IGAs in south-east Queensland, said the man came into the west Ipswich store without a mask and refused to wear one, citing a medical exemption.

When staff queried further, he became aggressive.

“[He] starts filming and basically left his goods after filming it and left the store,” Mr Hollett told Neil Breen.

Yesterday, the CEO of Link Vision told Neil Breen workers in the charity’s op shops have been abused by customers taking advantage of a loophole in the mandate.

While masks are mandatory in indoor public places, people can be exempt on medical grounds. However, workers cannot ask for proof of a medical exemption at the risk of unlawful discrimination.

Retail store owners believe many customers who simply do not wish to wear masks are claiming to be exempt on medical grounds because they don’t have to provide proof.

“[He] contacted the Human Rights Advocates that sent us the email,” Mr Hollett continued.

But Mr Hollett was unable to contact the lawyer in an attempt to resolve the issue as his details were not included in the email.

“It would be really easy to just let this go and say ‘look, we’re in the last day of the mandatory mask situation, let’s just forget about it.

“But this could happen tomorrow again, next week, next month, next year.”

