Anti-hooning petition gains speed for Queensland beaches

1 hour ago
Spencer Howson
Bribie Island residents are petitioning to introduce restrictions on four-wheel driving along the region’s beaches. 

The petition has amassed more than 17,000 signatures as at 9am on Friday, April 9.

John Oxenford, the lead petitioner, told Spencer Howson the movement is geared toward minimising damage to the beaches.

“These folk are really damaging our beaches, destroying the habitat of critically endangered fauna … this is an area of known Aboriginal heritage; they’re certainly compromising that.

“Here we are turning over about 12 kilometres of Bribie’s beaches, over half of them, turning them over to a small group of four-wheel-drivers for their exclusive use.”

The petition proposes driving on the beaches should be restricted to between the hours of 6am and 6pm.

“You can go up at 5 o’clock, at daybreak, every morning, just about every morning, and you can see the doughnuts and the damage that’s occurred.”

