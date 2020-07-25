Anthony Minichiello reveals what Sonny Bill Williams will add to Roosters

Sydney Roosters legend Anthony Minichiello says Sonny Bill Williams’ professionalism will benefit the club’s younger brigade if he signs a short term contract for the back end of this season.

Minichiello played alongside Williams when he won a premiership with the Roosters in 2013 during a two-year stint with the club in coach Trent Robinson’s first year at Bondi.

The 34-year-old is expected to fly into Australia in the coming week, while Williams’ management and the club are in negotiations to lock in a potential deal in the next week.

Minichiello told The Continuous Call Team Williams will have a huge influence on the Tri-colours.

“He’s just an all-round professional on and off the field,” Minichiello said.

“When you look at athletes these days, it’s not just what happens at the training field, it’s not what you do on the weekend.

“Really to be at the top of your game and peak performance, it’s what you do away from the training field, the way you eat, the way you recover, all that type of stuff and he is on top of all that.

“He is in at training early doing his prehab, all that type of stuff that other people see or the young guys see and go ‘well you know if I want to be at my best or if I want longevity in rugby league, then I’ve got to do these little things that make all the difference in the end’.”

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys told Ben Fordham yesterday the NRL will help “in any way we can” to get Williams back to the code.

