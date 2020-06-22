4BC
Anthony Griffin hints he may put up his hand for Warriors coaching job

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
ANTHONY GRIFFINNZ WARRIORSrugby league featuredStephen Kearney

Former Panthers coach Anthony Griffin has hinted to Mark Levy he would be interested in becoming Stephen Kearney’s replacement as coach of the New Zealand Warriors.

Anthony ‘Hook’ Griffin has coached at the Panthers and Broncos in 173 games and has a win rate of 56 per cent.

He told Mark his friend Mr Kearney did “a lot of good work” for the Warriors.

“Mate, I’m interested in any job, and I don’t want to dance around that,” he said.

“But at the moment … I really feel for Steve.

“I think he was doing as good a job as he can. He’s a champion guy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

