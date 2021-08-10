4BC
Anthony Don on what he hopes to do after NRL retirement

4 hours ago
wide world of sports
Article image for Anthony Don on what he hopes to do after NRL retirement

Gold Coast Titans star Anthony Don will retire from the NRL at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old veteran has played 152 games in his career and became the club’s leading try scorer.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports he’s loved every moment.

On being a fan favourite, he didn’t really know why.

“To look back on, it’s great that I had the support throughout my whole career.”

He said his form had dropped away at the start of the year, which prompted him to call it quits.

As for what’s next, he’s got a few ideas to stay on the Gold Coast.

“My preference is 100 per cent is to stay involved in the game.”

Press PLAY below to hear what he wants to do next

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

