Anthony Albanese’s latest coal stance ‘ridiculous’: Mark Latham

Mark Latham has torn shreds off Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s latest comments on coal-fired power.

When asked whether a future Labor government would permit new coal projects to proceed, Mr Albanese told ABC Radio on Tuesday “you may as well ask me if I support unicorns”.

“I don’t think there’s a place for coal-fired power plants in Australia, full stop,” he said.

Mark Latham tells Ben Fordham it’s a dangerous position for the Labor leader to take.

“It’s a ridiculous thing… you’ve got to keep the lights on. You can’t just turn the power grid upside down one day and say ‘oh, it’s all got to be renewables’.

“That has become the Labor position. They’re against nuclear, they’re against coal, they’re against gas.”

Image: Getty/Tracey Neary