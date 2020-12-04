Anthony Albanese rejects rumblings of leadership change

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has hosed down rumblings of a change of leadership.

Speaking to the polls, he said he was ahead as preferred Prime Minister before the pandemic.

He told Scott Emerson Labor had been “constructive” during the pandemic on purpose.

“The pandemic means that what people have wanted to do, not surprisingly, is they wanted governments to succeed.

“They were a cheer squad because it would have a direct impact on their health and also a direct impact on the economy.”

