Anthony Albanese laughs off calls to step down

Anthony Albanese has disregarded calls for a Labor leadership change following a union poll.

The Australian published comments from CFMEU national political organiser Elizabeth Doidge, who called for Tanya Plibersek to take over leadership.

Mr Albanese hit back at the report, telling Neil Breen he’d never heard of her.

“That says more about The Australian than it does about anything else I think.

“The Australian might like to have a look at its own Newspoll, which shows our primary vote is up from the last election … I’m in positive territory.

“These things are put out there in order to create trouble but frankly I just had a bit of a chuckle about it,” he concluded.

