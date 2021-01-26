Annual roach races return to Story Bridge

The traditional Australia Day cockroach races have returned to the Story Bridge Hotel carpark, with attendees throwing their quickest catches into the ring.

The races began in the 1980s with the small beginnings of “two blokes arguing and having a small bet on a roach,” The Story Bridge Hotel’s Richard Deery told Deborah Knight.

While the race may look a little different this year under COVID regulations, Mr Deery assured listeners the racers are virus-free.

“We had to keep a few in quarantine, though … there’s a few been imported from New South Wales and Victoria.”

Anyone can enter the races, using either a house roach or bringing one for home but a good name is a must.

Previous racers have born names such as Drain Lover, Guns and Roaches, Cocky Balboa and Priscilla – Queen of the Drains.

For those who wish to bring their own roaches, Richard Deery has one suggestion for vetting a winner.

“It’s a simple one,” he said. “The harder they are to catch, the better runner they are.”

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images