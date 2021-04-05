4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Announcement expected today for two-way NZ travel bubble

10 hours ago
Spencer Howson
New Zealand
Article image for Announcement expected today for two-way NZ travel bubble

Tourism operators are predicting a multi-billion dollar boost if quarantine-free travel resumes between New Zealand and Australia within weeks.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected announce the start date for the two-way travel bubble today.

Speaking on New Zealand television, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said they’ve now got their processes in place.

“Obviously we have been talking to Australia for some months, they took their decisions early in the year, we’ve now got our processes ready to go.”

Daniel Gschwind, CEO of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, told Spencer Howson it was a good thing and a first step.

“The important message there would be that we are gradually opening international borders, getting planes up in the air, we are getting people to move about and thinking about overseas travel in both directions,” he said.

“That’s a positive step.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Spencer Howson
Travel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873