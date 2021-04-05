Announcement expected today for two-way NZ travel bubble

Tourism operators are predicting a multi-billion dollar boost if quarantine-free travel resumes between New Zealand and Australia within weeks.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected announce the start date for the two-way travel bubble today.

Speaking on New Zealand television, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said they’ve now got their processes in place.

“Obviously we have been talking to Australia for some months, they took their decisions early in the year, we’ve now got our processes ready to go.”

Daniel Gschwind, CEO of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, told Spencer Howson it was a good thing and a first step.

“The important message there would be that we are gradually opening international borders, getting planes up in the air, we are getting people to move about and thinking about overseas travel in both directions,” he said.

“That’s a positive step.”

Image: iStock