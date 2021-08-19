Annastacia Palaszczuk ‘months late’ to the party as Queensland vaccination tails the nation

A new campaign to speed up Queensland’s lagging vaccination rate should have been considered months ago, Scott Emerson says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk today was urging Queenslanders to make the most of the vaccination window to get protection against COVID-19 while the state is free from the virus circulating in the community.

There are forecasts the sunshine state will be the last to reach the target of 80 per cent vaccinated.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young have warned that just one Delta case could see a lockdown in Queensland.

“Annastacia Palaszczuk is saying, while we have this chance, while we don’t have the COVID-19 Delta variant here in Queensland for the moment, go get vaccinated,” he said.

“That is the right message, go get vaccinated.

“The threat of COVID is very real, that it will come across the border. It is probably almost inevitable that it will get across the border.”

He said while he “heartily supports” that message from the Premier, a campaign would have been a good idea months ago.

“Why wasn’t it done previously?

“Why wasn’t it done in June, May, earlier in the year?

“Why are other states doing better than Queensland? It comes down to Queensland’s management.”

Press PLAY below to hear his comments