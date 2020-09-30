4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • Annastacia Palaszczuk ‘chose to ignore’..

Annastacia Palaszczuk ‘chose to ignore’ MP who raised the alarm on Paul Pisasale

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
corruptionjo-ann millerPaul Pisasale

Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has been sentenced to seven and a half years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to corruption, fraud and sexual assault.

Among 30 offences he was charged with, Mr Pisasale took money intended for an elderly victim of crime that was donated for security screens, and was involved in dishonest land deals.

Former police minister and Ipswich MP Jo-Ann Miller raised the alarm about the popular mayor, and told Scott Emerson neither Annastacia Palaszczuk nor the rest of the Labor party took her concerns seriously enough.

“There were a lot of things going down in Ipswich which broke the law … however, they chose to ignore me.

“This could’ve been nipped in the bud a lot earlier, in my view.”

She said the Pisasale case represents a much broader corruption problem.

“Something’s dreadfully wrong in local government in Queensland … This is only the start.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
CrimeNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873