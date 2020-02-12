Angry Anderson reveals what helps him heal after his son’s death

Rocker Angry Anderson has shed some light on life in the years following his son’s tragic death.

Liam Anderson was allegedly beaten to death by a friend on Sydney’s northern beaches after a night of partying.

Mr Anderson has spoken to Deborah Knight about what has helped him heal since that tragic day in November 2018.

He tells Deborah that music plays a great part in his life.

“I always looked at music being the great healer, from me across to the audience… [But] music is a great healer for me.

“I tried to go back [to music] as soon as I possibly could after that happened.”

Rock band Rose Tattoo has released a new album, Outlaws, and will be touring around Australia. You can purchase tickets HERE.