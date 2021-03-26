4BC
Andrew Laming’s future a decision for voters as colleague backs him in

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Andrew Laming’s future a decision for voters as colleague backs him in

There are calls for federal Queensland MP Andrew Laming to resign over online abuse aimed at two women, as reported by Nine News.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor accepted Dr Laming’s unreserved apology for the comments, telling Deborah Knight poor online behaviour is a wider societal problem.

“He’s employed by his constituents.

“He is voted in by the people of his electorate … and of course that’s a decision for them.”

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon said the Laming incident highlights the breadth and depth of parliament’s gender problem over a long period of time.

“If the Prime Minister or indeed Angus believe that the government is moving quickly enough and substantially enough to meet community expectations, then they are dreaming.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
