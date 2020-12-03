Andrew Bogut ‘mentally and physically’ ready to retire

Australian basketball star Andrew Bogut says he was “mentally and physically” ready to retire.

The NBA champion announced he was hanging up his boots before the Tokyo Olympics.

“The end of the last NBL season the body wasn’t in good shape,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

Bogut said Australia was producing some incredible basketball talent, playing all around the world.

“I think we are at an all time high with what we are producing from the junior levels up until the senior levels.”

He also revealed he will take a few months off and had a few opportunities in the pipeline, and will likely settle back in Melbourne with his young family in the future.

Click PLAY to hear the full chat

Image: File