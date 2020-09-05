Andrew Abdo reveals NRL will continue global push

Fresh from his appointment as the NRL’s new CEO, Andrew Abdo has revealed the NRL will continue to look to grow the game into the global market.

It comes after Abdo who’d been serving as the NRL’s acting CEO following Todd Greenberg’s departure earlier this season was handed the reigns long term this week.

Abdo who’s of South African heritage will be working off the strategy of ‘stabilise, renovate and grow’.

He told The Continuous Call Team the game will look to identify talent from overseas countries including from South Africa.

“We have to ultimately think about how we can take this product to even more markets,” Abdo said.

“There’s been some South African players that have had some time in rugby league and done some good things.

“If you’re able to create stars from countries where there’s perhaps a start of an interest in the sport, you’re immediately going to capture the imagination of those fans that follow that sport.

“I think in any market even closer to our borders where we can unearth talent at the elite level, we know we’re going to get a following.

“Then we can start to think about how we’re going to invest in pathways and grassroots in that country.

“So you have to be bold and you have to think of the big picture and bringing in stars from other codes is one way to get there absolutely.”

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys has endorsed Abdo’s appointment revealing he could be the best CEO the game has had.

Image: Nine News.