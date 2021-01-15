4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ancient asteroid’s rich deposits..

Ancient asteroid’s rich deposits discovery excites geologists worldwide

1 hour ago
Joe Hildebrand
asteroid
Article image for Ancient asteroid’s rich deposits discovery excites geologists worldwide

Geologists have discovered a rich deposit of helium in an ancient asteroid in South Africa.

The asteroid, which struck in the middle of South Africa, is the largest known to hit Earth.

The discovery of its helium deposits has excited geologists internationally as currently there are only around 15 geological sites that extract helium.

“The highest aggregate concentration in the world is the United States with 0.35 per cent,” said Renergen’s Managing Director Stefano Marani.

He told Joe Hildebrand the deposits in the South African asteroid are yielding far higher concentrations.

“Our average is 3.4 per cent.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

Joe Hildebrand
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873