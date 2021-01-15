Ancient asteroid’s rich deposits discovery excites geologists worldwide

Geologists have discovered a rich deposit of helium in an ancient asteroid in South Africa.

The asteroid, which struck in the middle of South Africa, is the largest known to hit Earth.

The discovery of its helium deposits has excited geologists internationally as currently there are only around 15 geological sites that extract helium.

“The highest aggregate concentration in the world is the United States with 0.35 per cent,” said Renergen’s Managing Director Stefano Marani.

He told Joe Hildebrand the deposits in the South African asteroid are yielding far higher concentrations.

“Our average is 3.4 per cent.”

Image: Getty