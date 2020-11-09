‘An office like any other’: Senator calls for discretion in antipation of ABC exposé

Government ministers including Prime Minister Scott Morrison are defending a policy banning sexual relationships with staffers in the lead up to a Four Corners exposé.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan told Scott Emerson he has no knowledge of the program’s allegations but said it “doesn’t sound particularly tasteful”, and called for each alleged breach to be responded to discretely.

“Human relations are complex and need to be sensitively handled.

“Parliament House is an office just like any other, although it does have some of its unique characteristics; people being away from home, under quite a bit of stress and working long hours.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty