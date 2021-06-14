An expert’s view on how to speed up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

There are concerns Queensland is falling behind its vaccination rollout with one expert saying anyone aged over 18 should be able to get the COVID-19 to speed up the rollout.

There are some predictions Queenslanders won’t be fully vaccinated until mid-next year.

Professor Nigel McMillan, Director of Infectious Diseases and Immunology at the Menzies Health Institute, said it was concerning.

“I think it’s a concern that we are going to get this thing rolled out too slowly and given we can roll out the flu vaccine on time every year with everyone getting it who wants it, without any particularly issue and fuss, we know we have the systems to do this,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said it’s not beyond hope “that it can be sped up”.

“We want to get this done a lot quicker than currently our plans currently look like being completed by.”

He said he would like to see it opened up to any Australian who wanted it, for anyone aged 18 or over.

“If we can keep that supply up, and 18-year-olds and over can get it, and especially at their GPs, we will see a rapid uptake and we will start reaching countries like the UK, Israel and Chile who are well above 50 per cent now.”

