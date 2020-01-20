‘An absolute thrill’: Mark Levy launches new Wide World of Sports radio show

Mark Levy is launching the Wide World of Sports radio show on 2GB and 4BC today.

On Monday to Thursday, from 6pm to 7pm AEDT, the show will draw on the broad suite of talent from Nine’s Wide World of Sports to provide the latest news and commentary across the sports that Aussies love.

Mark says he is ready for the first show of the year.

“I was blown away when I was asked to do it.

“Just an absolute thrill to be here, presenting sport.”

