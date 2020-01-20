4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘An absolute thrill’: Mark Levy launches new Wide World of Sports radio show

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
MARK LEVYWide World of SportsWWOS

Mark Levy is launching the Wide World of Sports radio show on 2GB and 4BC today.

On Monday to Thursday, from 6pm to 7pm AEDT, the show will draw on the broad suite of talent from Nine’s Wide World of Sports to provide the latest news and commentary across the sports that Aussies love.

Mark says he is ready for the first show of the year.

“I was blown away when I was asked to do it.

“Just an absolute thrill to be here, presenting sport.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.