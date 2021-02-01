4BC
‘An absolute mess’: Ray Hadley returns fire at Matty Johns over unsolicited advice

3 hours ago
NRL commentator Matty Johns is in Ray Hadley’s bad books after offering some unsolicited health advice.

Matty admonished Ray for indulging in a big meal at the weekend – despite Ray losing nearly 20kg!

“Try lettuce, it’s very filling,” Matty signed off.

“It’s funny how the radio industry survived his retirement,” Ray quipped.

“He sent me a rather appropriate photo … one dumbbell holding another dumbbell!”

Ray had his own feedback and advice for the “absolute mess” Matty Johns…

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

