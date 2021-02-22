4BC
Ampol’s Lytton refinery faces possible closure after ‘significant’ loss

5 hours ago
BROOKE CORTE
ampolBusiness Featuredfuel security
Article image for Ampol’s Lytton refinery faces possible closure after ‘significant’ loss

Ampol says it’s “reviewing” the future of its Lytton oil refinery in Brisbane after the division posted a $145 million loss.

Australia only has four oil refineries, two have already announced their closure.

The federal government has offered financial support to keep the refineries operating.

Ampol Chief Executive Matt Halliday has told Brooke Corte the company is looking at its options.

“The size of the loss shows it’s pretty clear the situation is challenging,” Halliday said.

“We’re working through all available avenues as we look at Lytton, and we’re in close dialogue with the government about that,”

Click play to hear the full interview:

 

BROOKE CORTE
BusinessMoneyNews
