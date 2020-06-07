AMBER ALERT | Two missing Queensland children at ‘significant risk’

Queensland Police have issued an amber alert for two children that went missing from the state yesterday.

Police say the eight-year-old boy and four-year-old girl missing from Harristown since 11.50am, Sunday, may be at significant risk.

The children are travelling with 30-year-old Casey Allwood in a 1999 white Toyota Camry sedan with Queensland registration 759 KMD.

The car was last seen travelling eastbound on the Warrego Highway at Gatton at 12.20pm yesterday.

The woman may be travelling south but also has connections in the Toowoomba and Bundaberg areas.

Police have reason to believe they have crossed into NSW.

If you have information for police please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000