Missing one-year-old from Southport found
UPDATE:
The child has been located safe and well in South Brisbane this morning.
EARLIER:
Police have issued an Amber Alert with fears a one-year-old girl, who was taken from a unit near the Gold Coast, may be at significant risk.
Jacob Longabardi allegedly took the child from a Southport unit at Queen Street, following a violent disturbance yesterday afternoon.
The 45-year-old man is known to the child, described as Caucasian, about 192cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair.
The girl was last seen wearing a light grey singlet and denim jeans.
Police hold serious concerns and are searching the area.