Missing one-year-old from Southport found

UPDATE:

The child has been located safe and well in South Brisbane this morning.

EARLIER:

Police have issued an Amber Alert with fears a one-year-old girl, who was taken from a unit near the Gold Coast, may be at significant risk.

Jacob Longabardi allegedly took the child from a Southport unit at Queen Street, following a violent disturbance yesterday afternoon.

The 45-year-old man is known to the child, described as Caucasian, about 192cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

The girl was last seen wearing a light grey singlet and denim jeans.

Police hold serious concerns and are searching the area.