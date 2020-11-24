Newborn baby abducted from hospital located

Queensland Police have revoked an urgent amber alert after a newborn baby was taken from Cairns Hospital this afternoon.

The baby girl was found safe and well with a 31-year-old woman in Cairns.

EARLIER:

Police believe a woman took the newborn baby girl at around 12.30pm.

She is only hours old.

It is understood the woman is still in the greater Cairns area.

The 31-year-old woman is described as having a dark complexion, around 160cm in height, with a skinny build and has black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Police hold concern for the baby’s welfare and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Call 131 564 to provide information about this abduction.

Please call 000 for life threatening information about this abduction.