Ambassadors given a close-up tour of the Great Barrier Reef ahead of critical vote

More than a dozen international ambassadors toured the Great Barrier Reef yesterday ahead of a decision about whether the reef should be listed as “in danger”.

It was part of the Morrison government’s campaign to overturn a recommendation from UNESCO that the world heritage committee list reclassify the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger”.

Nine of those who attended are from countries have voting rights.

Warren Entsch, the Federal Government’s special envoy for the Great Barrier reef and Leichardt MP, hosted the tour.

“I have to say there were a few there that were quite skeptical, they’d already formed an opinion based on what they had read and what they had seen on social media, what they’d heard about,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said they were also taken to sites were bleaching had occurred.

He said they were “absolutely” reassured.

“The overall comment was first of all they were absolutely amazed about the spectacular beauty of it, and they were also concerned about the damage but they were very very impressed with the work program and with the commitment not only from the tourism industry but also stakeholders.”

