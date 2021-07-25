4BC
Allison Baden-Clay’s ‘resilient’ daughters join annual kindness campaign

4 hours ago
Article image for Allison Baden-Clay’s ‘resilient’ daughters join annual kindness campaign

For the first time since their mother’s tragic death, Allison Baden-Clay’s three daughters are joining the charity named in her honour for this year’s Strive to be Kind campaign.

Strive to be Kind Day is this Friday, with Queenslanders encouraged to wear a splash of yellow, perform a random act of kindness, make a donation to the Allison Baden-Clay Foundation or buy a bunch of sunflowers being sold in the Brisbane and Ipswich areas.

Brisbane’s famous Story Bridge will also be lit up in yellow to mark the day.

As part of the campaign this year, an image showing Allison’s three daughters – Hannah, Sarah and Ella – has been released by the foundation.

Neil Breen spoke to Allison’s sister and the foundation’s Chair of the Board of Directors, Vanessa Fowler, today about the daughter’s inclusion.

“They’re growing up and they’re each finding their own paths,” Ms Fowler told 4BC Breakfast.

“They’re resilient, confident and well-educated young ladies.

“They have coped with the loss of their mother each in their own way and… Our family has wrapped our arms around them.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Supplied

