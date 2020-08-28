Alleged kidnapper’s bizarre arrest over repeated sexual abuse

A man who was found hiding in a concealed wall cavity will appear in court over the alleged ongoing sexual abuse and kidnapping of a woman.

Detectives from Nepean Police Area Command commenced an investigation following reports a 37-year-old woman had been sexually abused on an ongoing basis by a man known to her.

Following inquiries, investigators attended a home in St Marys to speak with a 43-year-old man.

During the search, police allegedly found the man hidden in a concealed wall cavity behind a bookshelf.

Police will allege the man sexually assaulted and physically abused the woman on an ongoing basis between July 2020 and August 2020.

He was arrested and charged with 13 offences and will appear in Penrith Local Court today.

Nepean Crime Manager Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka told Ray Hadley they couldn’t find the man the first time.

“We managed to pull him out of a well-hidden area that he had built himself, to conceal himself over a very long period of time.”

“This is a shocking, shocking case,” Ray Hadley said.

