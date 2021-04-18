Alleged buggy joy-rider charged for triple trespass on RAAF base

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly trespassing onto the Townsville RAAF base three times in one night, stealing multiple vehicles.

Police will allege the man first entered the base at around 10pm on Saturday, stealing two sets of car keys.

The man allegedly left the base in a stolen gold Volkswagon Golf, which he abandoned a short distance away.

But investigations indicate he returned to the base and left again in a stolen gold Ford Fiesta.

He then attempted to re-enter the base using the Ford Fiesta at around 6am, but was denied entry.

But police allege he did manage to trespass a third time, after he was found driving a buggy around the facility at around 11am Sunday.

Police located the Volkswagon Golf at The Strand and the Ford Fiesta in a nearby industrial estate.

The man has been charged with a slew of offences, including three counts of trespass on Commonwealth land.

He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Image: Queensland Police Service