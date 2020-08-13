Allegations of mass cheating surface at University of Queensland

Scott Emerson has revealed as many as 100 UQ economics students have allegedly turned in identical assessments.

Sources claim the assignment was part of a Business Studies course, and that the scale of the potential plagiarism has shocked many at the prestigious university.

In a statement, UQ said the “possible misconduct” matter is being investigated (full statement below).

Scott told listeners it’s a “bad look” for the university.

“It just undermines the efforts of honest students out there, and that’s what really gets me mad.

“Given the size of the alleged cheating at UQ, it makes you wonder how much of this is going on.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Full statement from the University of Queensland The University has robust measures to protect the academic integrity of student assessments, including staff training, the use of software such as Turnitin and a requirement that marking be moderated. Possible misconduct relating to a Semester 1 business assignment was detected by the course coordinator and is being investigated under UQ’s Student Integrity and Misconduct Policy.

Image: Google Maps