‘All systems go’ for Greeks’ Rugby League World Cup debut

The North Queensland Cowboys are preparing for success in the 2021 season with a change to the coaching lineup.

New assistant coach Steve Georgallis has joined the Cowboys fresh from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, and told Peter Psaltis he’s eager to get started.

“It’s a challenge, but I’m really looking forward to … bringing a lot of younger players through the Cowboys, and trying to educate them to play in the NRL.”

Mr Georgallis is also head coach of the Greek national team, and expects the Rugby League World Cup to go ahead in England next year.

“As far as I know, it’s all systems go.

“Terry Liberopoulos … had a hook-up last night in relation to all the football managers, and what’s happening at the moment over there.

“Hopefully COVID-19 doesn’t get us next year, but I’m really looking forward to the first ever World Cup for the Greeks.”

