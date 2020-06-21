4BC
All of Melbourne declared a COVID-19 hotspot for returning Queenslanders

11 hours ago
The Queensland health department has expanded the list of high-risk areas that will force people into mandatory quarantine when returning from Victoria. 

Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young announced hotspots in Victoria will include all 31 Local Government Areas in Greater Melbourne, as well as bordering areas of Murrindindi, Mitchell, Moorabool, Macedon Ranges, and Greater Geelong.

The expansion of high-risk areas will mean any person who has travelled to or lived in one of the declared hotspots must self-quarantine for 14 days upon entering Queensland.

 

 

