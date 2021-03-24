Aldi’s next move: Supermarket reveals plans to go digital

Aldi is finally set to go online, with the supermarket chain announcing Special Buys and alcohol will be available to buy online.

Retail expert and QUT professor Gary Mortimer said Aldi had avoided the online marketplace for a long time.

“The quirkiness of the Aldi brand’s worked really, really well for them, particularly that weekly or bi-weekly special buys, it has done incredibly well,” he said.

“When you compare them against the major supermarkets you get the same aisles, the same products, the same brands every week, and the same consistent prices.

“When you think about Aldi theres always something new in that aisle.

“My position is that Aldi has been quite successful in Australia because Aldi is different.

“My view is when you go online, you start to compete with the other major players.”

Image: iStock