4BC
Aldi’s next move ‘dipping their toes in the water’ online

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Professor Gary MortimerRetailretail expert from the Queensland University of Technology
Article image for Aldi’s next move ‘dipping their toes in the water’ online

Aldi is “dipping its toes in the water” with its new online push.

But retail expert from the Queensland University of Technology, Professor Gary Mortimer, said he wasn’t convinced the German-owned supermarket chain would move entirely online with its products.

“So Aldi going online, I have always said I don’t think this is a channel they will entertain.

“They did indicate when we last spoke, we are going to start moving into this space. They have started, it kicks off next week, only two lines: a twin door fridge … and also a Queen sized mattress.

“They have picked two very large special buy products and they are offering them online so they are just dipping their toes into the water, with this online experiment to see if it works and if there’s enough update.”

He said maybe more special buys will go online in the coming month.

“I am a bit skeptical about whether or not they will go full online with their food and groceries and special buys.”

Press PLAY below to hear the retail therapy segment on 4BC Drive

Image: iStock 

