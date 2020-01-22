Albo backs Australia Day, calling for Aussies to unite

Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has once again come out in support of Australia Day remaining on January 26.

2020 has seen a more muted protest against Australia Day celebrations as much of the country focuses on the bushfire crisis.

‘Invasion Day’ rallies are still planned for Sunday though, calling for the date to be changed out of respect for indigenous Australians.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has told Chris Smith he doesn’t support the idea and is instead hoping for all Aussies to unite as one.

“I think that one of the things we need to do is seek ways to unite Australia rather than engage in culture wars. It’s really counterproductive.

“I think that we do need to recognise that Australia Day for Indigenous Australians is a difficult day. Yes, modern Australia, is connected with the arrival of migrants, but that had an impact, a terrible impact, a devastating impact, indeed, on First Australians.

“It’s an opportunity to educate people about dispossession and the consequences of it. And it’s given a focus on that day.”

Mr Albanese went on to praise this year’s Australia Day ads, which reference the controversial and painful history of Australia and called for Aboriginal Australians to be recognised in the constitution.

“I note the Australia Day ads this year that have been produced, I assume by the Australia Day Council, are very good in my view.

“We need to recognise that Australian history didn’t begin when the First Fleet arrived. It goes back.

“And we should be proud of the fact that we have the oldest continuous civilisation on the planet.”

The Labor leader will spend his Australia Day visiting bushfire-ravaged communities in the Blue Mountains, saying it’s important to support those doing it tough.

“I wanted to go to one of the areas that have been impacted by the bushfires and I think that during this difficult period, we have seen the best of our nation… so I’m looking forward to Sunday.”