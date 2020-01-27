Alan Jones honours ‘humble and caring’ Margaret Court

Alan Jones has interviewed Margaret Court after she was honoured at the Australian Open for her extraordinary contribution to tennis.

She was given a special trophy at Rod Laver Arena on Monday night, marking the 50th anniversary of when she won the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open in the same calendar year.

Alan says she’s “amongst the greatest athletes we’ve ever produced,” having won not only 24 grand slam singles titles, but 21 grand slam mixed doubles titles and 19 grand slam women’s doubles titles.

“This woman, Margaret Court, is a beautiful person,” says Alan. “Those of us who know her know that she’s very humble and very caring.”

“We hope that last night confirmed the respect and regard in which she’s held by the bulk of the Australian sporting community.”

In an extended interview, Margaret Court talked through her incredible career, even telling Alan she had no idea how many titles she’d won until after she retired.

Image: Getty/Sam Tabone