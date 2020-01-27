Alan Jones broadcasts from the NSW South Coast

Alan Jones is broadcasting from the NSW South Coast where bushfires have devastated communities.

Alan will be broadcasting from Club Catalina in Batemans Bay on Tuesday, January 28 and Wednesday, January 29.

He will speak to residents in affected areas about how they are coping and shine a light on the next steps in rebuilding these shattered communities.

The public is invited to attend at any time throughout the show, from 5.30am to 9am.

RFS crew member Steve Hillier tells Alan “there’s a lot of people hurting out there”.

“People are scared, they’re still scared. The angry beast is sitting out there waiting.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Cobargo farmer Tony Allen tells Alan he’s trying to help farmers rebuild.

“These people were just getting by.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

COMING UP: