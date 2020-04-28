Alan Jones blasts states for ‘educational vandalism’

Alan Jones has slammed the states’ handling of schools as children continue to learn remotely.

A new report has found there is no evidence that children have infected teachers with COVID-19 in NSW schools, and half of all confirmed cases at the schools studied were teachers themselves.

According to the NSW Government, only 1.7 per cent of COVID-19 infections have occurred among school-aged children, supporting the Prime Minister’s advice that schools are a safe place for children.

NSW will see children return to school for staggered face-to-face learning from May 11 but hopes to transition them to full time.

Whereas, in Queensland children will remain at home for term two.

“This is an abandonment of our children, it is educational vandalism!” Alan Jones said.

“And I can’t believe any responsible government would embrace this.

“We’re talking about young people’s careers here! We are violating their ambition.

“Gladys Berejiklian, Annastacia Palaszczuk, you’ll be held responsible for this and I for one will make sure you are.”

Image: Getty/Georges De Keerle