Airport worker in New Zealand tests positive to COVID-19

An airport worker in New Zealand has tested positive for COVID-19. It comes just a day after Australia and New Zealand opened a trans-Tasman travel bubble.

The person was working at Auckland Airport.

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the worker cleaned planes and the positive result had been picked up in routine testing.

They were fully vaccinated.

The NZ PM pointed out the vaccine was never going to stop people contracting the virus, rather mitigate coronavirus symptoms.

Contact tracing is underway.