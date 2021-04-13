Airport rejects claims community was misled over aircraft noise

Brisbane Airport Corporation has rejected claims Brisbane locals were misled about the potential for aircraft noise after the second runway opened.

Chair of the Brisbane Flight Path Community Alliance, David Diamond, said they were “really concerned” about the future noise impacts.

“Most of us were a bit shocked about how many planes were flying above us during COVID and we started to look into how did this occur,” he told Spencer Howson.

“We knew there would be a second runway, we knew there’d be planes, but certainly not to the intensity of what we’ve seen during a time when the airports have been closed.”

There are residents from 32 suburbs in the alliance, including New Farm, Hawthorne, Balmoral, Hendra and Brookfield.

Executive General Manager for communications and public affairs at Brisbane Airport Corporation, Rachel Crawley, rejected the suggestion the community was misled.

“I would argue with it, and I would suggest that’s not true,” she said.

“Nonetheless I think an important point to make is that we do recognise that aircraft noise is a particular issue for some people, I think that’s a point we made right through the process of our community engagement.

She said they have had close to 17,000 individual one-on-one conversations with Brisbane residents in the past 2.5 years.

