Aiden Tolman to return for Tigers clash says NRL Head of Football

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs prop Aiden Tolman is still stuck in isolation, despite testing negative for COVID-19 last week.

The last-minute scare forced a one day postponement of the Bulldogs’ clash with the Sydney Roosters.

NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler Tolman isn’t allowed on the field yet due to COVID-19’s 14-day incubation period.

He said the virus could be “dormant” in Tolman’s system.

“We’ve been dealing with our biosecurity experts, and they’ve been trying to trace things back to determine contact time and isolation times.

“He’ll be tested again on Saturday week, and he should be available to play in the Tigers game on Sunday week.”

Image: NRL.com, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs