4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Agriculture Minister blasts state government ‘..

Agriculture Minister blasts state government ‘insanity’ devaluing Aussie producers

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
agricultureDavid LittleproudFruitproduce
Article image for Agriculture Minister blasts state government ‘insanity’ devaluing Aussie producers

New health star ratings would see diet cola ranked above most fruit juices, under draft guidelines to be presented to a ministerial forum next week.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has outright rejected the changes, and told Scott Emerson NSW and South Australia were the only states to support the nutritional value of fruit juices.

“It’s stupidity … just insanity.

“If you’re a primary producer out there, this just devalues the sweat and toil that you put into your produce.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AustraliaFoodHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873