Agriculture Minister blasts state government ‘insanity’ devaluing Aussie producers

New health star ratings would see diet cola ranked above most fruit juices, under draft guidelines to be presented to a ministerial forum next week.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has outright rejected the changes, and told Scott Emerson NSW and South Australia were the only states to support the nutritional value of fruit juices.

“It’s stupidity … just insanity.

“If you’re a primary producer out there, this just devalues the sweat and toil that you put into your produce.”

