Age is no excuse for shocking loss says former Broncos coach
The NRL’s biggest team are facing enormous backlash after they took a 59-nil thumping from the Roosters on Thursday night.
Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold took responsibility, but described the match as “men against boys”.
Former Broncos coach Anthony Griffin told James Willis the age of the players is not a good enough excuse.
“When you choose the recruitment path that they’re gone down, … they’ve got to aim up.
“It’s the NRL, it’s not a development competition!”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: NRL on Nine