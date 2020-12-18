Afternoons producer banished from the biscuit tin with some hypnotic help

Afternoons producer Jacob Pittolo has undergone a life transformation courtesy of hypnotherapist Mark Stephens.

Mark uses his hypnosis techniques to help people break their bad habits and lose weight, with Ben Fordham among his happy clients.

Now there’ll be no more dipping into the 2GB biscuit tin for Jacob, who has now traded his beloved Arnott’s assorted creams for Joe Hildebrand’s favourite snack, bananas.

Off-air, Mark showed Jacob how to use his new app Mindfree, which helps users visualise their vice disappearing.

Back at the mic, Jacob confirmed his biscuit desire is gone.

“All hypnosis is self-hypnosis,” Mark told Joe.

“Even though I’m doing the hypnosis, they’re learning how to … put themselves in a positive trance.”

