Aftermath of schoolies gathering causes beach closure

A Queensland beach was forced to close after a schoolies gathering left it trashed with rubbish, bottles and broken glass.

Noosa Council closed part of Main Beach yesterday to have staff and cleaning crews remove rubbish from the beach left over from a schoolies gathering on Saturday night.

Founder of the schoolies support organisation, Red Frogs, Andy Gourley told Deborah Knight glass bottles in particular are a big issue.

“Glass is so dangerous; it can break in stairwells and if a bottle comes off a verandah it can seriously kill someone; and in a beach environment people can get severe lacerations.”

Mr Gourley agreed that although it wasn’t an ideal situation, it could have been far worse.

“Look, I’ll tell you what, if the biggest issue this week is littering, I’m very happy with that.

“It’s better than those sexual assaults and alcohol [intoxications], drug ODs; they’re really down at the moment.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interviews

Image: Facebook / Noosa Council